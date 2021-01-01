Generation Lighting CC10712 Westerly 12 Light 42" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Antique Gild Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

From generation lighting
Generation Lighting CC10712 Westerly 12 Light 42" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesDesigned by E.F. Chapman and Kyle MyersConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(12) maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs84" of adjustable chain includedETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 40"Maximum Hanging Height: 134-3/4"Width: 42"Depth: 42"Product Weight: 16.8 lbsChain Length: 84"Wire Length: 240"Canopy Height: 1-3/8"Canopy Width: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 12Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Antique Gild