Lucky-Angel CC019 Round Chair Casual Cognac Faux Leather Corner Chair in Brown | CC019-COGNAC
Modern swivel accent chair features a circular seat that's wrapped in soft faux leather for a textured and elegant tufted diamond inviting look. Range of beautiful colors available that is perfect to be your home addition. Sturdy solid wood legs provide the strong support, soft cushion upholstery padded with foam. This chair's 360 degree swivel function and cute size very suitable in your daily use.