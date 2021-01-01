Rev-A-Shelf CBSR-12 CBSR Series 12 Inch Pull Out Belt and Tie Rack with 5 Hooks Chrome Storage and Organization Closet Organizers Tie Organizers

Rev-A-Shelf CBSR-12 CBSR Series 12 Inch Pull Out Belt and Tie Rack with 5 Hooks If you are looking for a tie, scarf, valet or belt organizer, Rev-A-Shelf has you covered. Available in different finishes, materials and sizes, surely we will have what you are looking for. One of the most complete closet accessory programs around.Features:Includes: 1 telescoping rod and mounting hardwareHolds up to 5 itemsTelescoping rod with clear non-slip PVC coated hooksHeavy plated metal wire constructionSimple 2 screw installationLimited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Depth: 11-7/8"Height: 2"Width: 3-1/4" Tie Organizers Chrome