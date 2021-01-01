Jesco Lighting CBP305-5 Evisage 5 Light Chandelier with Crystal Rectangular Shades Chrome / Amethyst Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Jesco Lighting CBP305-5 Evisage 5 Light Chandelier with Crystal Rectangular Shades 5-light crystal counter balance pendant. The crystal counter balance pendants, offered in 3-, 4-, and 5-lights with matching wall sconces in 1-light and 2-light are beautifully scaled. The crystal comes in a subtle shade of amethyst, a deep and moody soft diffused crystal. Bulb base :(5) 12V Xeon Bi-Pin 35W. C-ETL-US. Bulbs is not included.Features:Made of metalIncludes crystal shadesLocation rated to be installed in dry locationsDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDimensions:Height: 2.375" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 32.25"Depth: 3.125" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: GY6.35Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: Xenon / KryptonDimmable: YesNumber of Bulbs: 5Voltage: 120vWattage: 175Watts Per Bulb: 35Shade Specifications:Shade Height: 2.375"Shade Length: 3.125"Shade Material: CrystalShade Width: 3.125"Compliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Chrome / Amethyst