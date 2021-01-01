Chicago Brick Oven CBO-750 Built-In Countertop Hybrid Residential Outdoor Pizza Oven - Natural Gas - Silver - CBO-O-CT-750-HYB-NG-SV-R-3K. CBO-O-CT-750-HYB-NG-SV-R-3K. Countertop Pizza Ovens. Experience the ultimate in outdoor dining and entertainment with Chicago Brick Oven. Made in the USA, this hybrid natural gas and wood-fired pizza oven will become the centerpiece of your outdoor kitchen for its versatility, durability and performance. Unlike other pizza ovens that have a separate firebox, Chicago Brick Oven features a low, igloo-shaped dome design which is modeled from ancient Italian wood-fired oven designs. If building and tending a fire is not your idea of a good time then fire up the gas burners! The two-burner design has an infrared burner under the hearth, and an ambient burner in the back of the hearth to keep things nice and toasty. You can also burn wood while the gas burners are on for some wood flavor in every meal. The flue system creates a steady draft along the dome to prevent smoke from existing through the front. This makes it easy to cook wood-fired pizza, steaks, chicken, veggies, and other recipes. The design of the oven creates a FlameRoll, using the vent to pull the flame horizontally across the top of the dome and then vertically back down the side, creating temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit for superior cooking. The special shape of the oven reduces cold spots and ensures that the radiant heat is used efficiently. The oven has a 41 X 28-inch cooking area and sits directly on your existing countertop where you can built it into your outdoor kitchen. Combining traditional brick oven design with modern engineering, this outdoor oven is made from refractory cement and stainless steel fibers. Chicago Brick Ovens are highly sought after because they are certified to UL standards. The outside of the oven has a powder-coated steel cabinet with a silver vein finish for the look of a professional cooking appliance. The CBO-750 pizza oven comes as a complete package with the oven, installation kit, infrared thermometer, pizza peel and cleaning brush. It takes 45 minutes to heat up and requires no assembly so you can start cooking right after you cure your oven.