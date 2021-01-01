CBB60 Run Capacitor 3uF 450V AC 2 Wires 50/60Hz Cylinder 54x34mm for Air Compressor Water Pump Motor

[Specification] -Rated Capacity: 3uF; Tolerance: ±5%; Rated Voltage: 450V AC; Body Size: 54x34mm / 2.1x1.3inch(L*D); Rated Frequency: 50/60Hz; Climatic Category: 40/70/21 [Characteristic] - This CBB60 run capacitor has characteristics of small volume, light weight, low loss, anti-overvoltage shock, excellent electrical performance and long service life [Working Environment] - This CBB60 capacitor is applied to starting and working of a single-phase motor in a 50Hz/60Hz AC electric power system [Application] - The CBB60 capacitor is widely used for air compressors, water pumps, pressure washers, air conditioners, washing machines, motors, generators, HVAC, fans, drills, splitters, saws, grinders, etc [Note] - This capacitor has no positive and negative poles, it can be wired at will. If the capacitor of your motor and air compressor is burnt out or weak, you need to replace it with a new one