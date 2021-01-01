CB Antenna 14 Inch for Handheld CB Radio 27 Mhz Antenna Full Kit with Heavy Duty Magnet Small Mount PL259 Connector MobileCar Radio Antenna.

1. CB antenna 14 inch with PL-259 connector, magnet base and 13ft RG-58/U cable. 2. Equipped with BNC to SO-239 adapter, connector for handheld cb radio to compatible with antenna when you in the car. 3. Easy to install on the roof or trunk of any vehicle and enjoy quality signal reception. 4. 13ft RG-58/U cable let you can put the antenna to the best position with good signal. 5. Warranty would be valid for 12 months against manufacturing defect.