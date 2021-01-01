Caylob 36" Single Bathroom Vanity Set

This modern bathroom vanity with unique and outstanding design fits any bathroom. This set is structure is sink and countertop integrated ensuring a distinctive look and easy clean. It has 2 doors and 2 drawers, providing enough space for storing daily necessities. This bathroom vanity set is constructed from manufactured wood, which ensures that it is sturdy and long-lasting. It is resistant to water, chipping, rust, and corrosion, reinforcing its durability. The best choice for your bathroom.