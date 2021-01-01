Caylob 47'' Console Table

The mirrored console table demonstrates a sophisticated, graceful, elegant style with its unique design. While elegantly reflecting its surroundings, this console table combines glamour with modernism. Light is captured and reflected from all angles of this art deco-style table, creating brightness and the illusion of space. The rectangular console is mirrored on both sides, making it suitable for use in the center of a room as well as against a wall, making it a stunning entryway console table or occasional table behind a couch in the living room.