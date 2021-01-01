From hillsdale furniture
Hillsdale Furniture Caydena Wood Bar Height Return Swivel Stool, Rustic Gray
Traditional style memory return wood bar height stool with a classic wingback design Rustic Gray wood bar stool with wingback design, featuring weathered taupe faux leather upholstery and nail head trim The classic stool features a 180 degree memory return Overall Dimensions: 44.25H x 23W x 22.5D; Seat Height: 30H; Seat Dimensions: 19W x 17D Assembly required Crafted from Rubberwood hardwood and 100% polyurethane Bar stools work best with counters or bars that are 40-44 inches in height Recommend Weight Limit: 250 lbs. Item Ships in One Box Dust and polish with non-abrasive cleaners as needed