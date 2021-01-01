Cayden-James Beveled Full Length Mirror

Create an illusion of light and space by bringing home this Leaning Floor Full-Length Mirror, which comes with a rectangular encasing and is accented in a striking brown finish. Crafted from paulownia wood, MDF, and mirror, it is sure to add an enchanting and inviting appeal to your home. It serves a dual purpose as a floor mirror and as a wall mirror as it is facilitated with a metal hanger on the back. It adds depth to your space and provides a full view of your outfit. The minimal design and contemporary appeal take your home aesthetics to the next level.