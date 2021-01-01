Caya Solid Wood Folding Lightweight Adirondack Chair

The Adirondack chair is a staple of the backyard patio, providing both casual comfort and timeless beauty. Constructed of beautiful pine wood that resists moisture and cracking, the reclined back, oversized arms, and a gently sloping seat. Choose the natural finish to paint or stain the chair to create your own look—or one of our pre-painted models to complement your patio décor. Solid wood with water based paint. Water resistant is a lower level of rain protection. It likely could handle a light drizzle, not for an extended time in the rain, or the intensity of that rain increases, though, the chair is going to get wet.