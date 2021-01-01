Cavo Coastal Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Steel - (303082-1036)

The Cavo Coastal Outdoor Wall Light from Hubbardton Forge features rich, understated detailing give this piece a distinctive appearance. The top of the fixture features a ring made from twisted metal giving the appearance of a rope and providing the product its most distinctive aspect. It is made from Aluminum, a metal known for its low density and resistance to corrosion, and finished with a robust Coastal Finish to bolster its durability. A Glass, cylindrical shade covers the light source for diffused, atmospheric lighting. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Silver. Finish: Coastal Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting