Cavin 2 Piece Ottoman Set

This Cavin 2 Piece Upholstered Ottoman Set is multifunctional yet chic so you'll never have to sacrifice one for the other. These ottomans will glamorize your entryway when used as a bench or living room when used as an ottoman. Its geometric pattern creates a modern play whilst its minimalist base makes your space feel airy. Designed with space-saving efficiency these benches can be stored one underneath the other when not in use. The perfect solution when those unexpected guests arrive, you can be sure there will be enough seating for everyone.