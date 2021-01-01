From cavalier king charles spaniel owner gifts
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Owner Gifts Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Dog Owner Gift Coffee Vintage Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
I Like Coffee My Cavalier And Maybe 3 People, vintage retro text design. Funny, sarcastic quote, saying for Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dog owners and coffee lovers. Perfect gift idea for Cavalier King Charles Spaniel mom or dad who loves spending time with their pet. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only