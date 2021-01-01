From hubbardton forge
Cavaletti Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Mahogany - (207675-1004)
Advertisement
The contrast between minimal and complex design is what makes the Cavaletti Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge such a captivating piece of wall lighting. It features a simple, rectangular shade, and intricately crafted hand-forged wrought iron accents to highlight the lighting fixture. Available in a wide variety of Hubbardton Forge metal finishes and shades, this ADA compliant wall sconce can be used in living rooms, bedrooms and hallways. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: White. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting