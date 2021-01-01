Cavaletti Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Cream - Finish: Mahogany - (277670-1003)

Made in the U.S.A. by Hubbardton Forge. The Cavaletti Collection from Hubbardton Forge is a graphic composition of dynamically tapered, forged elements. The Cavaletti Table Lamp features a simple, rectangular shade that enhances the clean lines of its body. Select from a wide variety of Hubbardton Forge metal finishes and a shade in doeskin micro-suede, terra micro-suede, eclipse micro-suede, flax, or natural anna fabric. Suitable for use in bedrooms, living rooms, and offices. Dimmer on base. Offered with incandescent or fluorescent lamping options. Shown in burnished steel finish with a natural anna shade. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Cream. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting