Westinghouse Cava II 20-Watt Brushed Nickel Integrated LED Wall Mount Sconce

Captivating style and modern technology come together in the Westinghouse Cava II LED wall sconce, where solid bubble glass sparkles with LED illumination. Enhanced with a brushed nickel finish, this stunning 18 in. wall fixture invigorates any space with its brightness. Perfect for task or ambience, the long-lasting, dimmable LED uses only 20-watts of energy, providing light equivalent to a 75 watt incandescent. The wall fixture measures 5-1/2 in. x 18 in. (H x W) and extends 2-3/4 in. from the wall. Westinghouse is a trusted, global brand. Westinghouse knows lighting and offers products with exceptional quality, reliability and functionality. Product reference number 65767.