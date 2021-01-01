From computer science gift
Computer Science Gift Caution Overworked Programmers Computer Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Humorous things for Caution! overworked programmers designs and Computer sayings with Programmer or Computer Science. Cooles Nerd Geek motives for people that just with Programming. Caution! overworked programmers approaching at your own risk 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only