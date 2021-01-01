Caulksville Abstract Hand-Knotted Sage/Teal Area Rug

The simplistic yet compelling rugs from the Arte Collection effortlessly serve as the exemplar representation of modern decor. With their hand knotted construction, these rugs provide a durability that can not be found in other handmade constructions, and boasts the ability to be thoroughly cleaned as it contains no chemicals that react to water, such as glue. Made with Wool, and Viscose in India. Spot Clean Only. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'