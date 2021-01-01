Cauliflower by Gary Kwiatek Wall or Door Hanging Prints

Indoor or Outdoor Aluminum multicolor artwork prints will add a special touch to your kitchen, bath, front door, office, outdoor patio, porch or any other special place. These prints measures 8 inches by 12 inches and printed in full color. This item can be placed outside and will take direct sun for a while before it starts to fade. Rust and Fade resistant. Aluminum Print with Black Hanging Rope. The corners are rounded for safety. The back of the print is a brushed silver color. This is a lightweight print and can be hung easily with almost any nail or screw.