From george oliver
Catullo Side Chair
Modern style is made easy with this mid-century dining chair! Crafted of plastic in a vibrant solid hue, this molded chair features a full backrest and a contoured seat accented by asymmetrical cutouts for a burst of geometric appeal! Rounding out the design, four solid beechwood dowel legs flare outward, while black metal architectural stretchers lend added structure and support. Measuring 30.75" H x 18" W x 21" D overall, this chair has a 17.38" seat height and a 250 lbs. weight capacity. Color: Yellow