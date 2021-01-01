Bursting with bright color, the artificial cattleya orchid arrangement offers an elegant and unique home and office decor. The stout faux stems serve as the backdrop of the delicate, beautiful blooms that are also surrounded by lush thick leaves. Settled in an included clay vase topped with wiry stems, this magnificent piece is perfect solution for dull and lifeless rooms or furniture. Place this on your side table or entryway and set it as a backdrop of a picture frame for an elegant finish. | Nearly Natural Cattleya Orchid Silk Artificial Flower Arrangement in Clay Vase, White 15"