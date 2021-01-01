'Cattleya Loddigesi II' by H.G. Moon Graphic Art

Cattleya loddigesii is a long-time favorite among Brazilian growers, for several reasons. First, it is a species native from areas where the majority of orchid growers live (State of São Paulo), meaning that it always was the first or one of the first species new growers were introduced to (and in the past could collect and grow). Of course, being native it is a very easy species for them to cultivate. Besides, it is one of those species that have fairly compact plants with relatively large (4" to 5") flowers and it is flat-out easy to grow except in very hot climates. The main habitats of Cattleya loddigesii are gallery forests on margins of medium-sized rivers and the good thing is that, even with deforesting, gallery forests are usually preserved to maintain healthy rivers with no margin erosion. Altitude varies from about 600 to 1200 meters (about 2000 to 4000 ft.) meaning the species is quite adaptable to different temperature ranges. This, of course, helps to explain the wide distribution area. The species can also be found on humid forests over rock outcroppings. Cattleya loddigesii is related to C. harrisoniana, and the differences can be found here. The map below is a bit updated from the one there as Cattleya loddigesii has been found recently up to near Belo Horizonte.