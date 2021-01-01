From catskill craftsmen, inc.
Catskill Craftsmen, Inc. Over the Counter Pastry Board
Advertisement
Features:Flat grainOiled finishShows crust sizes for tarts and pies"Perfect Pastry" brand on one side, blank on the reverseMetric and inch rulesCrafted from sustainably harvested domestic hardwoodMade in the USAIt is made of yellow birch wood.Product Type: Pastry BoardNumber of Pieces Included: Primary Material: Solid WoodWood Species: BirchWood Grain Construction: Flat GrainCarving Board Juice Grooves: Butcher Block: NoBPA Free: Antibacterial Treated Surface: NoProduct Care: Hand Wash OnlyProduct Care and Cleaning Instructions: Oil regularly with mineral oil.Pattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorHoliday Occasion: No Holiday Non-slip Grips: NoFlexible: NoReversible: YesShape: RectangleLive Edge: NoOver the Sink: NoCompatible Sink Model / Part #: Knife/Mezzaluna Included: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesSpefications:USDA Compliant: Certifications: NoSCS Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoISO 9001 Certified: UL Listed: TAA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: CE Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: GreenSpec: FIRA Certified: cUL Listed: NSF Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoITTO Compliant: Dimensions:1" Rails grip the counter's edgeLength: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Diameter: Thickness: 2.75Overall Product Weight: 15Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: