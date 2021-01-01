From black cats witch co.

Black Cats Witch Co. Witch Salem Sanctuary For Wayward Black Cats 1692 Gift Idea Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$18.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This item reads "Salem Sanctuary for Wayward Cats, Ferals And Familiars Welcome Est. 1692" This is a perfect gift for witches who love cats, want to adopt cats especially black cats, homless black cats, etc in Halloween or on their birthday and other anniversaries. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com