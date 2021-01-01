From jaipur hdc
JAIPUR HDC Catriona Light Gray/Cream 5 ft. x 7 ft. 6 in. Trellis Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Advertisement
Boasting a durable blend of polypropylene, polyester, and cotton, this accent piece lends versatility to indoor and outdoor spaces. This soft, velvety textile works well in high-traffic areas, showcasing a simple yet chic lattice pattern and geometric border. The cream-colored detailing sits beautifully against the light gray back drop, lending a serene anchor to any space. Color: Light Gray/Cream.