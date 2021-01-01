From noble house
Noble House Cato Black Bar Cart with Drawers
Advertisement
Enliven your interior space with a kitchen island cart that showcases handsome looks and convenient functions. From handy wine glass racks to an easy-access towel holder, our kitchen cart offers ample organizational space to upgrade your living standard with a breeze. This piece features 2-drawers, shelving and 2-enclosed cubbies to give you plenty of options to effortlessly and efficiently store your kitchen accessories. Crafted with sturdy wood and rolling casters, our kitchen cart brings a fresh yet timeless look for all to enjoy. Color: Black.