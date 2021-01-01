From catloverspillows!
CatLoversPillows! Black Tuxie Kitty Cat with Pink Nose On White Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Pretty home decor accent for any room. Cute in a chair, on a sofa or bed. Great gift under $25! Great gift for tuxedo cat lovers! Perfect for birthday gifts and holidays. Great for wedding and baby showers, or as a gift for that first home. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only