Cathy 5pc Round Patio Dining Set with Teak Finish - Brown - Amazonia

Dine under the stars any time of year with this 5-Piece Teak Finish Patio Dining Furniture Set from Amazonia. Crafted from durable eucalyptus Wood on teak finish, the outdoor dining set includes an Round patio dining table, as well as four patio dining chairs made of high quality eucaliptus on teak finish to keep you and your guests perfectly comfortable from appetizers through dessert. High quality certified wood materials are the main materials of this dining set collection. Resistance to humidity and UV radiation make the sets durable over the years. Also we protect the environment because all of our wood materials are exclusively grown in FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified regenerated plantations. Design and Sustainability are always in our design thinking. We include a complete Maintenance Kit with this premium product for FREE. Table Dimensions: Product Diameter: 46.7In Product Height: 29.5 In Distance from the floor to the end of tabletop: 26.2 In Distance between legs: 26.1In Chair Dimensions: Product Length: 23.3 In Product Width: 19.6 In Product Height: 36.2 In Seat Length: 17 In Seat Width: 19.2 In Backrest Height: 20 In: Seat Height: 18.7 in Distance from the floor to the arms: 25.7 In Distance between legs (side): 21.7 In Distance between legs (end): 23 In