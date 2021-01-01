Catherine Lounge Chair by Bernhardt Design - Color: Grey - Finish: Wood tones - (4750_860_Maple3470_011)

The strikingly feminine Catherine Lounge Chair is sure to embrace you in comfort and style. Her stunning curves are accentuated by an exposed wood trim composed of solid maple wood in your choice of finish. Available in a wide variety of upholstery options to suit your design needs. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Grey.