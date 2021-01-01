Catheline Office Chair

Everyone in the office will be envious of this office chair. This chair is fully covered with tempting textures that adds flexibility and comfort to your workplace. It is compatible with various desk heights, you can be sitting ergonomically. Instantly adjust its height, one push of the lever ensures that you're not hunching over or straining your neck or shoulders while you work. Offering both comfort and style, this chair is an excellent choice for any office space.A 5-star caster base provides support while a soft velvet covers all possible contact areas.