Kate and Laurel Cates 31 in. x 20 in. Classic Rectangle Framed Rustic Brown Wall Accent Mirror

Take advantage of rustic charm and farmhouse functionality with the beautiful Cates wall mirror. Our Cates collection features a barn door-inspired design, hanging from a vintage iron bar. The frame of the mirror is also made from robust wooden material, elevating its style and resiliency. The frame also has a distressed finish for an antique look that looks lovely in any farmhouse-style home. This edition of the Cates wall mirror comes with a bonus of function: on the bottom of the frame, you'll find 3-double-sided metal hooks. These metal hooks are fantastic for hanging keys, small backpacks, coats, and more, making the perfect mirror to hang near your entryway. It's also a fantastic accent for your bedroom, closet, or even your living room. The Cates wall mirror's overall dimensions with hooks are 18 in. wide x 2 in. deep x 28 in. tall, making it a focal point your guests won't be able to ignore. Hang this Cates wall mirror in a matter of seconds thanks to the pre-drilled holes in the iron bar bracket.