Cat Coolers 88 Qt. Caterpillar Cooler in Machine Yellow

The officially licensed 88 Qt. Cat cooler is the only cooler tough enough to be called Cat. Designed for the durable and rigorous needs of the job site, this cooler will take the abuse of the construction industry. When the work day ends, your Cat cooler keeps going with days of ice retention. Cat logo embossed into plastic of the inside lid and front of cooler. Up to 2.5 of R5 insulated foam walls and 3 in. insulated lid and 3/16 in. thick, no break polypropylene walls. Dual, oversized drain plug for fast draining. Includes 2 built-in fishing rod holders. 1/4 in. Dia marine grade aluminum hinge rod and 18/8 in. stainless screws with black oxide coating. Color: machine yellow.