Cater Tek 16.8 x 24 x 25 Inch Food Pan Carrier, 1 Insulated Food Transporter - Holds 5 Full-Size Pans, Front-Loading Design, Black Plastic Hot Food Carrier, Built-In Handles - Restaurantware

PRESERVE THE TEMPERATURES OF FOOD: Keeps meals warm for up to 7 hours! Featuring an insulated interior, this food pan carrier is made to keep hot or cold foods at a perfect temperature. HOLDS SEVERAL PANS OF FOOD AT ONCE: Holds up to 5 full-size pans! With ample space, this insulated pan carrier has a front-loading design for a convenient way to load the carrier. HEAVY-DUTY CONSTRUCTION: Ideal for frequent use! This pan carrier is made from premium plastic and is break-resistant to maintain its high-quality appearance and stylish black finish. PROVIDES A COMFORTABLE GRIP: Great for easily carrying meals! This food pan carrier hot box features two built-in handles that offer a secure and stable grip when transporting and unloading pans. 1 FOOD PAN CARRIER PER ORDER: Stackable design! This hot food pan carrier measures 16.8 inches long by 24 inches wide and 25 inches tall. Each order brings 1 food pan carrier., Manufacturer: Restaurantware