From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Catarina Light Beige and Walnut King Platform Bed
The classic wingback headboard is tailored to mid-century perfection in the Catarina bed. Built with a sturdy wood frame, the Catarina features a low platform finished in a warm walnut brown and set on top of black metal legs. The headboard is upholstered in a soft, foam filled fabric that provides ample comfort for you to rest against. A single row of button tufting adds a chic look. The Catarina bed is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Color: Light Beige and Walnut.