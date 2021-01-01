Noble House Catalopa Blue/Ivory 8 ft. x 10 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, Blue/Ivory (10 ft.)

Transform any area into one of style with the perfect accessory. Our rug is created with a machine-woven technique and features a refined oriental design that will instantly uplift the atmosphere of your living room or backyard space while seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design. Highly resistant to stains, this accessory is created with water-resistant material, making this incredibly durable and easy to maintain so that you can make the most out of your interior or outdoor decor with a simple addition. Color: Blue/Ivory (10 ft.).