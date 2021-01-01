Chic Home Catalonia 8-Piece Reversible Geometric Comforter Set, Full, Navy

LUXURIOUS SUPER SOFT PLUSH MICROFIBER – The Chic Home Barcelona comforter bedding set is made with premium quality cotton-feel brushed microfiber – No more rustling and crinkling as you toss and turn to get comfortable. Just quiet peaceful sleep with an amazingly soft comforter cover.DOWN ALTERNATIVE HYPOALLERGENIC FILLING – The Barcelona full queen size comforter is stuffed with 100% hypoallergenic synthetic polyester filling – Perfect for anyone with allergies looking to breathe and sleep easy, especially children and the elderlySTAY WARM AND COOL UNDER ONE COVER – Be comfortable all year round with the Barcelona full/queen comforter by Chic Home – Stuffed with lightweight synthetic alternative down filling the comforter will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summerTRENDY COOL AND HIP DESIGN – It’s time for a dÃ©cor revolution with the boho inspired Chic Home Barcelona paisley and geometric patterned print comforter set – The mesmerizing large scale medallion print and contemporary patterned geometric design is guaranteed to elevate your bedroom dÃ©corTHE COMPLETE BED SET BUILT TO LAST – The Chic Home Barcelona Bed in a Bag set is made with strict quality control standards and comes with everything you need for a complete bedroom make over. With a Full/Queen size comforter, sheets, pillow cases, decorative pillows and shams, this set is all you need to transform your dÃ©cor and elevate your style. Add one to cart today and turn your bedroom into a Chic Home.