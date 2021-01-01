Catalina LED Linear Suspension Light by Huxe - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (QUH2061377)

The Catalina LED Linear Suspension Light from Huxe is a clean and artful addition to contemporary spaces. The simple lines throughout its design make a stunning silhouette formed from slender steel frames that drop from the ceiling by thin cables. Two rectangular frames angle at the center and intersect to create a sharp geometric design from any view. Integrated LEDs emit a seamless layer of light from continuous bands along the bottom of the piece. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Linear. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black