Catalina King Solid Wood Platform Bed

Combining the clean, unadorned lines of the international modernists with organic and geometric forms, the Catalina Collection is suggestive of the works of America's mid-century modern designers. The years following WWII were a time of uncertainty but also of great hope and progress. Designs of the period reflected that sense of hope and the promise of an ideal future. In our current period, one finds comfort and nostalgia in bed's retro-modern shapes and sensibilities. The bed is low and sleek, designed for a mattress only. The bedroom is crafted in solid hardwood with a natural finish and made to order with a variety of knob or pull options. The finish is Greenguard certified for low chemical emissions. Color: Natural Cherry