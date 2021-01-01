Catalina Island Souvenir, Sailing Boat Beach Catalina Island Souvenir, Sailing Boat, California Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Catalina Island sailing souvenirs. Where speed is measured by knots and by not miles per hour. Take a little of that fun home with you in this awesome. Great for the sailing enthusiasts or admirer. A great gift. A vintage distressed nautical design. One of the greatest joys of sailing a simple catamaran like a MiniCat SmartKat or a Hobie Cat is that you can launch your boat directly from the beach. Many a sailboat and yacht captains got there start here. CA. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only