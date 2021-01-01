From elegant home fashions
Catalina Floor Cabinet Dark Espresso Brown - Elegant Home Fashions
The Catalina Floor Storage Cabinet in a espresso finish featuring crown molding on the top combines a traditional style and storage for any bathroom. Its design offers plenty of storage with one door and one drawer with three open shelves making it easy to store items of different heights. The metal glider drawer allows for easy open and close operation. This sturdy cabinet comes with assembly hardware. Pattern: Solid.