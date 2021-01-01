From crosley furniture
CROSLEY FURNITURE Catalina Gray 6-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Sectional Seating Set with Gray Cushions
The Catalina 6-piece Sectional Set easily transforms any space into the ultimate patio destination. With plush piped cushions, deep seats and a modular design, you can create an outdoor oasis right in your own backyard. All weather wicker is elegantly woven over durable powder-coated steel frames and paired with UV/fade resistant cushions, making the Catalina 6-piece Sectional Set a perfect addition to your outdoor space.