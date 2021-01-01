Cat8 Ethernet Network Cable 2 feet Purple 2GHz 40G 24AWG SFTP Entegrade Series

Buy with Confidence: With 's Lifetime Warranty on all Cables, you can rest assured we stand behind our products and our customers. Superior Performance: Entegrade Cat8 brings higher frequency characteristics, which enables higher data transfer speeds. Up to 2GHz Bandwidth: Entegrade Cat8 Ethernet Network Cables are the first to bring up to 40Gbps transfer speeds and up to 2GHz bandwidth using copper conductors and RJ45 connectors. Future Proof: 's Entegrade Cat8 Cables are an excellent, future proof solution for current and upcoming generations of active 10G and up to 40G networks. Quality at a Fair Price: 's rugged design and rigid quality control standards deliver high quality products at fair prices.