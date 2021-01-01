CAT8 Ethernet Cable 40Gbps 2000Mhz High Speed Gigabit SSTP LAN Network Internet Cables with RJ45 Gold Plated Connector for Use of Smart Office.

PERFECT HIGH SPEED Cat 8 Ethernet Cable support bandwidth up to 2000MHz and up to 40Gbps data transmitting speed. Compared with existing cat5/cat6/Cat7 lan cable Cat 8 network cable is the fastest SSTP Ethernet Cablethe that at speeds of up to 40Gbps, Cat8 lan cable meet the requirements for any efficient conditions. It could connect to LAN/WAN segments and networking gear at maximum speeds. COMPATIBILITY: Cat8 internet cable Supports all devices with RJ45 conectors, compatible with older CAT7, CAT6, CAT6e, CAT5 and CAT5e cable standards, offer universal connectivity to computers and network components, data centers, high performance computer networking application. perfect to connect Wi-Fi router, modem, printer, XBox, PS2, PS3, PS4 and switch box and other networking equipment. Our cat8 lan cable is really your best choice for smart home and smart office. NO INTERFERENCE: Cat 8 ethernet cable which is made by 4 shielded twisted pairs (STP) of copper wire with gold plated