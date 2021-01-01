From hillside candy
Cat8 Red 05 Feet SFTP Ethernet Patch Cable 26AWG Copper Fluke Certified Wire
Category 8 cable made of 4 shielded Twisted Pairs (Oxygen-free copper 24AWG), with 24K gold-plated contacts S/FTP - Overall aluminum foil shield and braided shield, Triple Shielded Twisted-pair. Protection against electromagnetic interference and radio-frequency interference (EMI/RFI), and eliminates alien crosstalk (AXT) Support 25GBASE-T and 40GBASE-T applications developed by the IEEE Meet all proposed CAT 8 cable requirements and compatible with older CAT7, CAT6, CAT5 and CAT5e cable standards. Reliable, efficient data transfer for server applications, cloud storage, consoles, games, video streaming and more