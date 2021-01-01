From test ajst
Cat7 Flat Ethernet Cable SSTP Shielded Gold Plated Ethernet Network Patch Cable cat 7Category 7 High Speed 10 Gigabit 600Mhz 1 Pack 1m33FT Black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Shielded Twisted Pair SSTP 10 Gigabit Ultra Flat Ethernet Cable: Flat and flexible, easy to fit into the tightest spaces. 32AWG, OD:2.2*7.2+/-0.15MM. Passed fluke test. Upload & Download Speed: Compliant with ANSI/TIA/EIA 568-B, 2-1, support bandwidth up to 600mhz & transmitting data at speeds of up to 10gbps over 100m run of cable, connect to LAN/WAN segments and networking gear at maximum speeds, meets all proposed cat-7 requirements, Supports 10GBASE-T, 1000 BASE-T, 100 BASE-T, 10 BASE-T. Safe and Secure: Shielded twisted pair (SSTP) of copper, 50u' Gold plated Contact Pins & RJ45 connector with dust cap to protect against EMI/RFI interference, comparedtothecat6networkEthernetcable, theadditionalshieldingandimproved qualityintwistingofthewiresprovidesbetterprotectionfromcrosstalk, noise, andinterferencethatcandegradethesignalquality. Compatibility: The cat7 network cable could be compatib