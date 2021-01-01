Cat7 Ethernet Cable 1FT 5 Pack Multi Color Cat7 Short Flat RJ45 Computer Internet LAN Network Ethernet Patch Cable Cord 1Feet

Best Quality Guranteed. 1FT 5-Pack Cat-7 Ethernet Cable for wired home and office networks; offers performance of up to 600MHz and data speed up to 10Gbps per second; guarantees high-speed data transfer for server applications, cloud computing, and HD video streaming. Composed of 4 pairs 32AWG Stranded Bare Copper Conductors; SSTP (Screened Shielded Twisted Pair) Shielding provides the best protection against electromagnetic interference and radio-frequency interference (EMI/RFI), and eliminates alien crosstalk (AXT); the Shielded Rj45 connectors with 50 micron Gold-Plated contacts, molded strain-relief boots, and snagless molds provide durability, and ensure a secure connection. Backwards compatible with CAT5, CAT5e, CAT6, and CAT6a equipment; provides universal connectivity for computer servers, modems, wifi routers, switch boxes, NAS, PCs, 4K Smart TVs, printers, IP Cameras, Roku, PS3, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox 360