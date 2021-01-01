From id lubricants

CAT7 Ethernet Cable 10G 600MHz Shielded Flat RJ45 Network Patch Cord 50u Gold Plated Lead Polyester Braided 16ft Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Cat7 Ethernet cable-10G Fluke Certified Patch Cable ensures ultra-fast performance throughout your local area network application; Supports bandwidths up to 600MHz to enable you enjoy its max blazing speed Shielded ethernet cable- The foil screened each individual twisted pairs (STP) combine with overall copper shielded RJ45 modular connector and 50U gold-plated contact pin, confidently protect the signal transmission quality from external Electro-Magnetic Interference (EMI) Wide Compatibility- Backward compatible with lower rated Cat5e, Cat6, and Cat6A. Perfect Choice for connecting high-speed network components like router, PC, laptop, and surveillance system, printers, Blu-ray, PS3, XBox, and 360 in a home, office, or sever room applications Flat Cable Unique Design- Black code Cable with gold line, suitable for use in different situations and are easy to be identified. Flat cable design for easy and convenient house wiring. The

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com