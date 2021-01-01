10PACK CAT6 Tool Less Keystone Jack RJ45 SelfLocking Cat6 Keystone Module Adapter No PunchDown Tool Required Couplers For Wall Plate UTP White

Self-terminating, no tool required: This toolless UTP CAT6 keystone Jack is a female RJ45 connector for networking; twisted to terminate CAT6 cables at a 180 angle, designed to smoothly snap into most of the standard keystone applications Housing Materials: Made with 50gold plated connector and full copper conductor, Prevent the corrosion over time; ABS case for fire resistance; Features a dust-proof shutter to ensure signal transmission Features: Cat 6 performance to future-proof your network Backwards compatible to 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet CAT5 CAT5E CAT6. Complies with the ANSI/TIA/EIA 568-C.2 standard; labeled for T568A and T568B wiring scheme next to wire clips; 110 or Krone type termination are both supportive; It accepts 22 to 26 AWG solid Ethernet Patch Cords Applications: The Jack is compatible with a wide range of patch panels, surface mount boxes, or wall plates (face plates). It is quite versatile that can be mounted wi